× Steve Cochran Full Show 10.23.18: Mary V. loves Fat Bastard

The Steve Cochran Show has pooled their money again for a second Mega Millions tickets. Alex DeBrincat joins us for Breakfast with a Blackhawk. Dean Richards is back from seeing the Queen movies and Adam Hoge things that Mitch Trubisky is still his guy. We met an amazing Kid of the Week and Doc Emrick also loves cookies like Abigail.