Mecum Auctions Brings The Entertainment to Auto Auctions

According to David Maher (CEO of Mecum Auctions) the 2018 Chicago Collector-Car Auction is “loud and fun”. Steve Grzanich dove into previewing one of the biggest auctions of the year with David and the upcoming event at the Schaumberg Convention Center starting this Thursday, Oct 25. where a number of collector cars, motorcycles, tractors and road art will be sold.