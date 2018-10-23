× Jim Ryan on Rock Hall Noms, Recent Concerts and the Aragon Brawlroom

Birthday boy Jim Ryan writes about music for Forbes, The Daily Herald and Chicago Now.

In this conversation with Nick Digilio, he talks about this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees (including his interview with Colin Blumstone of The Zombies), recent concerts (including Fleetwood Mac, Simple Minds, Foo Fighters, Liz Phair/Material Reissue, Tom Morello) and his experiences at the Aragon Brawlroom.

