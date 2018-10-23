Ed O’Bradovich is upset with the Bears’ coaching staff for not preparing their young stars for success

Posted 11:26 AM, October 23, 2018, by

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) walks off the field after an NFL football game against the New England Patriots Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018, in Chicago. The Patriots won 38-31. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Chicago Bears Hall of Famer Ed O’Bradovich joins Roe Conn, Anna Davlantes, and Kevin Powell to talk about the Bears’ loss to Tom Brady’s Patriots. Plus, Violeta Podrumedic has a question for Mr. OB.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!