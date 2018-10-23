Ed O’Bradovich is upset with the Bears’ coaching staff for not preparing their young stars for success
Chicago Bears Hall of Famer Ed O’Bradovich joins Roe Conn, Anna Davlantes, and Kevin Powell to talk about the Bears’ loss to Tom Brady’s Patriots. Plus, Violeta Podrumedic has a question for Mr. OB.
