Cochran's Kid of the Week: Emily M.

Emily Mohr is an exceptional person. She is a senior at Cary Grove High School where she participates in both the Buddy program and Interact. These programs have given her an opportunity to work with special needs kids her age. She has enjoyed working with these kids so much, she has decided to become a special needs teacher so she can continue helping those in need. Emily was in Track and Field for 2 years, Cross Country all 4 years, and has recently joined Student Council. She maintains a B+/A- average. But that’s not what make Emily so special. She is a young lady with a strong faith which she chooses to share. She has taught 2nd grade religious education for the last two years and is teaching 1st grade this year at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Cary. She also assists with Children’s Liturgy of the Word during mass on Sundays and is a leader in the CAP (Catholic and Proud) group youth retreat program. Emily goes above and beyond in all of her volunteer programs. She is not only appreciated by the adults with whom she works, but she is also respected and admired by her peers. Emily looks for no recognition for her hours of volunteering. She does it all from the heart. We believe Emily Mohr is truly an admirable teen. Way to go Emily!