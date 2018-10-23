× City Club of Chicago: Mayoral Candidate Lori Lightfoot

October 23, 2018

Lori Lightfoot – Candidate for Mayor of Chicago

Lightfoot is a sought-after speaker and commentator and has been quoted in a range of publications such as the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and frequently appeared on news programs such as the BBC, PBS Newshour, All In with Chris Hayes, National Public Radio, as well as local Chicago media.

Lightfoot has been committed to public service and social justice throughout her legal career. She has been a federal prosecutor and served in a number of leadership roles in Chicago city government. From 2015 to 2018 Lightfoot served as President of the Chicago Police Board. As chair of the Mayor’s Task Force on Police Accountability, she and her colleagues issued a frank and powerful report revealing systemic problems within the Chicago Police Department and calling for a significant overhaul of Chicago’s police accountability infrastructure and reinvestment in training and other areas.