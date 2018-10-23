× Bill and Wendy Full Show 10.23.18: Crosby and Nugent square off

On today’s show, Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder visit with Allstate Agent Mindy Blanco, who talks about the Allstate Foundation’s campaign to provide resources to victims of domestic violence; Bridget Carey of CNET joins the show for a Tech Tuesday preview of a new Ghostbusters interactive game and the iPhone XR; we also take a look at some international Halloween variants and customs, discuss the merits of Ted Nugent’s accusations of political bias from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (and David Crosby’s rebuttal), the ongoing Mega Millions fever, and more.