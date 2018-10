× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 10.23.18: Piping Hot

Today on the bonus hour, Bill and Wendy debate the origins of “piping hot” as descriptor and which foods need to be served as such; Judy Pielach joins the show as we take a look at Sarah Silverman’s latest revelation about Louis CK, and consider where the embattled comic stands among the other principals in the #MeToo movement, and more.