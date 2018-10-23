× Amara Enyia on the importance of young voters and the significance of their contributions to the City of Chicago

Dometi Pongo talks with Chicago Mayoral Candidate Amara Enyia to discuss her campaign, the importance of reaching out to young voters, and her recent endorsements by Chance The Rapper and Kanye West.

Amara Enyia and Chance The Rapper are hosting a series of pop-up events in various neighborhoods exploring a number of issues facing the city. On Tuesday from 2p-3p, they’ll be in Woodlawn at 63rd and Cottage Grove discussing gentrification and displacement. With the Obama Presidential Center on its way to the area, residents worry if they’ll reap the benefits or get pushed out of their neighborhoods. Enyia contributed to the WGN series, “Develop or Detract,” which explores the issue. To hear her comments, click HERE!