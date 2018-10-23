× Allstate Agent Mindy Blanco: Helping victims of domestic abuse with the Purple Purse Campaign

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and Allstate agent Mindy Blanco visits with Bill Leff and Wendy Snyder to discuss the Allstate Foundation’s efforts to assist victims of domestic violence with the Purple Purse campaign. The campaign helps provide resources and information for those in need and funds for local shelters. Mindy also talks about the oft-overlooked financial aspect of abuse, ways that you can get involved, and more.