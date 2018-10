× Wisconsin’s Kaukauna Cheese: The spreadable staple turns 100

Dave Hoekstra and Andrea Thome visit with Matthew Barlow, brand manager at Wisconsin’s Kaukauna Cheese, which is celebrating 100 years as a leading source of spreadable cheese, cheese balls, cheese logs and more. They discuss the product’s place in Midwest culinary history and the Wisconsin supper club scene, staying true to local dairy farmers and the authentic Wisconsin cheddar flavor, and more.