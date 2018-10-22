× WGN Radio Theatre #329: The Black Museum & Mystery in the Air

Dave Plier and Mike Gastala are in for Carl Amari & Lisa Wolf to present the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on October 21, 2018. First, Dave shares a vintage WGN Radio interview with the late Eddie Schwartz and late ghost hunter Richard Crowe about the Chicago’s most notorious ghost stories. We later play a classic of : “The Black Museum: The Champagne Glass” Starring: Orson Welles; (1952). For our final episode of the night we have: “Mystery in the Air: Crime and Punishment” Starring: Peter Lorre; (09-25-47).

