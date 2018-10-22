× WGN Nightside | Pete McMurray talks costumes, Springsteen, marriage and animal welfare

Tonight on WGN Nightside:

Pete McMurray is in late with WGN’s own Andrea Darlas to bring you a show full of great guests and big laughs!

Singer-songwriter Michael McDermott joins Pete on the phone to talk about his yearly Bruce Springsteen themed Halloween show, appropriately titled “Halloween-steen”. They talk all things Springsteen and look back at McDermott’s early years as a musician in Chicago.

Courtland Panayotou from Chicago Costume also chimes in with the hottest costumes for the Halloween season and gives Pete and Andrea tips on what they should dress up as.

Attorney Steve Thayer weighs in on the biggest legal questions that face couples in crisis: Do rings have to be returned? What should be in a prenup? Find out what the expert has to say.

Finally, Founder & Chair of Paws Chicago Paula Fasseas updates Pete on the continued effort to rescue and care for pets affected by Hurricane Michael and how everyone can get involved.