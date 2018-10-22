× The Opening Bell 10/22/18: Is Technological Development Outpacing Our Own Growth?

Technology is has come a long way in the last 25 years and it has influenced our lives in more ways than we may have thought. Steve Grzanich discussed the new book that looked at this, “Future Politics: Living Together in A World Transformed by Tech” by Jamie Susskind who dove head first into this evolving side of life. Audrey Wennink (Director of Transportation at The Metropolitan Planning Council) then joined Steve to discuss the role transit plays in companies deciding where to land their business.