× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 10.22.18: The odds of winning the lottery, “The Apprentice,” “The Pension Gamble”

John Williams returns with his intrigue invested in the mega millions and Powerball lottery prizes, and the odds of winning one or both. Listener Sue joins in to experiment with our odds by rolling dice. Plus, author and Pulitzer Prize winning Washington Post National Security Correspondent Greg Miller joins the show to talk about his book, The Apprentice and the 2016 Russian election meddling. Finally, FRONTLINE “The Pension Gamble” correspondent Martin Smith talks about what the states he researched do with workers’ pension. See the episode tomorrow night on PBS.