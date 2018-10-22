× The Chicago Way w/John Kass (10/22/18): Dr. Charles Lipson on the power of democracy and the future of our republic. Plus, Kasso cries at TV, too

The Chicago Way w/John Kass(10/22/18): This week John Kass & Jeff Carlin are joined by Dr. Charles Lipson, professor emeritus of political science at the University of Chicago, to talk about democracy’s role in stabilizing the world and how the history of conflict in the Middle East has set the table for the current tensions between the U.S., Turkey, and Saudia Arabia are at play in the murder of Jamal Khashoggi. Dr. Lipson also looks at how the crossroads of culture and politics impact the two-party system. Plus, Kasso knows why we cry at television shows.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3559301/3559301_2018-10-22-201101.64kmono.mp3

Follow @John_Kass Follow @Charles_Lipson Follow @JPCarlin

Download this episode here by using ‘Save As’here>

Subscribe to The Chicago Way here