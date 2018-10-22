× Single, Married, Divorced- Episode 23: Welcome to Allison’s Ex Show

The poll question this week takes Allison on a journey back to the dark days of her divorce but there is a reason she says she’s, “happily divorced.” She also reveals another sign her marriage probably shouldn’t have happened in the first place. Tom breaks down why he thinks women are happiest when a marriage goes south. Erik presses Allison on her dating since her divorce and reveals an interesting breaking point.

Poll Question:Who’s happier when a marriage ends?

Question 1: My significant other is sick can I still break it off?

Dating Question: Felony dinning, dating and ditching.

Question 2: Is changing your name still a thing when people get married?