Roe Conn Full Show (10/22/18): Ed O’Bradovich on the Bears’ loss, how to bet like Lou Canellis, and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Monday, October 22nd, 2018:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley, ABC’s Aaron Katersky has the latest on the murder of journalistic Jamal Khashoggi, Ed “OB” O’Bradovich has a theory on why Mitch Trubisky came up short against Tom Brady’s Patriots, the Top Five@5 features Rahm Emanuel talking about the prospect of running for president, the gang tries to figure out to hypothetically spend their lottery winnings, and Fox32’s Lou Canellis collects his virtual winnings from the Bears loss to the Patriots.
