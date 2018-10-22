× Rally to Stop Police Brutality

A demonstration was held in Chicago’s Daley Plaza Monday on the 23rd Annual National Day of Protest to STOP Police Brutality.

The event comes weeks after Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke was convicted of second degree murder in the 2014 shooting death of Laquan McDonald.

WGN’s Ryan Burrow spoke with rally organizer and co-founder of the Stop Mass Incarceration Network, Carl Dix, on what they expect to accomplish, and what changes they’d like to see in policing.