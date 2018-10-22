× On The Road With Dane Neal | Full Show 10/21/18 LIVE From Milwaukee China Lights!

Dane Neal loaded up the WGN van and went “On The Road” to the Boerner Botanical Gardens in Milwaukee this past Saturday. Dane on this jammed pack show talked about all things Wisconsin and Milwaukee and why Wisconsin should be your next family road trip!

Dane started off the show talking with Communications Director for Wisconsin State Tourism, Lisa Marshall. Lisa and Dane talked about all the wonderment of Wisconsin as a whole. Next Dane talked with Craig who is with the Tianyu Art and Culture Incorporation about the China Lights specifically and how they plan to grow the exhibit. Dane was then joined on the air with Wisconsin historian, John Gurda, to talk about the history in regards to Milwaukee as whole. John and Dane joke that Milwaukee’s history always seems to connects to Socialism and beer. Dane then talks to Joe Mrozinski with The Milwaukee County Parks to hear about why Milwaukee should be your next family road trip. For more information and to plan your next road trip check out countyparks.com. Dane then took the Director of Communications for Visit Milwaukee, Kristin Settle, On The Road to talk to us about all of wonderful things in Milwaukee for people to do and about some of the upcoming events happening this fall and winter season. In the latter half of the show naturalist, Howard April, joins Dane at the Gardens to talk to us about the Wehr Nature Center and informed us about all the nature elements of Wisconsin we should be on the look out for when we visit this beautiful state. Next Dane talks with Sandy Folaron with the Mitchell Park Horticulture Conservatory to give us more information about the iconic structure of the domes in Milwaukee. Last but not least, Dane talked with Tony Lam about the Chinese American Organization and some of their events coming up in the near future!

