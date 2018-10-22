Nick Digilio 10.22.18: Movie Reviews, Spooky Sounds, Sears Memories, Nick’s Dad’s Joke
Hour 1:
+ Show Start
+ Monday Morning Movie Reviews
Hour 2:
+ Monday Morning Movie Reviews continued
+ The return of the Spooky Sounds CD
Hour 3:
+ More Spooky Sounds
+ Famous People who had Paper Routes
Hour 4:
+ Famous People who had Paper Routes
+ How the Sears Catalog Combatted Racism / Sears Memories
+ Nick’s Dad’s Joke of the Week
