Nick Digilio 10.22.18: Movie Reviews, Spooky Sounds, Sears Memories, Nick’s Dad’s Joke

Posted 8:42 AM, October 22, 2018, by , Updated at 08:45AM, October 22, 2018
Nick Digilio

Hour 1:
+ Show Start
+ Monday Morning Movie Reviews

Hour 2:
+ Monday Morning Movie Reviews continued
+ The return of the Spooky Sounds CD

Hour 3:
+ More Spooky Sounds
+ Famous People who had Paper Routes

Hour 4:
+ Famous People who had Paper Routes
+ How the Sears Catalog Combatted Racism / Sears Memories
+ Nick’s Dad’s Joke of the Week

