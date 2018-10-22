× “Laugh Till You’re Winded” fundraiser hits Zanies on October 24

Michael Alexander, Founder of Funny Since 1985 Productions joined Bill and Wendy in-studio to discuss his new documentary, “Laugh Till You’re Winded” on Chicago stand-up comedy. He also talked about his benefit show on October 24th with Chicago’s own Hannibal Buress at Zanies in Rosemont.

‘Laugh Till You’re Winded’ Fundraiser

Wednesday, October 24, at 8:00 PM

Zanies in Rosemont

5437 Park Place

Rosemont, IL 60018

(847) 813-0484

www.rosemont.zanies.com

The premiere of “Laugh Till You’re Winded” will take place on November 5 at Zanies Comedy Club Chicago. Tickets are available at www.zanies.com

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.