On the latter half of the show Frank talks with internationally acclaimed musician and inventor, Ira Antelis, about his new high blood pressure solution. The solution is called 120/Life is the first functional drink created from a tasty blend of six natural ingredients, each shown in clinical studies to promote normal blood pressure. For more information either ask your doctor about 120/life or go to 120life.com.