Frank Fontana Show | Full Show 10/21/18

Today the Frank Fontana Show was a jammed packed one! To kick off the show Frank is joined on air with entrepreneur and motivator to millions, Elena Cardone. Elena talked to Frank about her new book Building An Empire: How To Have It All and gave out some of her relationship secrets. Next Frank got the 411 on the most popular halloween to-do’s for this season. Franked talked with one of the founders of Jack’s Pumpkin Nights Pop-Up, Marc Bortz, about what Jack’s is all about and what makes it so much fun and Instagram-able for this halloween season. Then Frank talked with the owner of Statesville Haunted Prison, Paul Siegel, about their changes made for their clown section of the haunt and a little bit about the history of how this haunted house became such a success over the years. On the latter half of the show Frank talks with internationally acclaimed musician and inventor, Ira Antelis, about his new high blood pressure solution. For the end of the show Frank is joined with ABC Family’s Dancing With The Stars stars “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile and his partnerJenna Johnson.

Next week Kathy Hart will be back with Frank to help celebrate National Chocolate Day, so be sure to tune in from 1 – 3pm Central Time on 720 WGN for all the shenanigans!

