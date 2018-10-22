× For Every 1$ Invested in Transit, Chicago Sees 3$ Benefiting Regional Businesses.

Transportation is a huge factor in deciding what job to work at. Steve Grzanich also learned from Audrey Wennink (Director of Transportation at The Metropolitan Planning Council) that if not properly kept up, it can lead to a huge hit to the local economy. Steve and Audrey discussed the recent study released detailing the lengths companies are going to make sure their employees are the most satisfied with they way they are getting to work (like McDonalds moving from Oak Brook to the West Loop).