× “Elton Jim” notes his love/hate relationship with Halloween, explains how and why he avoids “trick or treaters,” and surprise — Ariana and Pete break up!

In this 127th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano recalls the innocence and lack of safety of past Halloweens, and how and why he avoids trick or treaters. And in the “Pop Culture Club,” Jim and regular contributor, Emily Armanetti, discuss the “surprise” of the season — Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s break-up!