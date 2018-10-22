× Elena Cardone Talks Building An Empire, Fighting For What You Want, Strengthening Your Relationships and MORE!

To kick off the show, Frank is joined on air with entrepreneur and motivator to millions, Elena Cardone. Elena talked to Frank about her new book Building An Empire: How To Have It All and how sacrifice is everything in order to appreciate what you have and also to motivate yourself to work harder when it comes to getting what you want. Elena also talks to Frank about her husband, Grant Cardone, and how her perception of him has changed since she has met him and how both of them work hard to have the strong and successful marriage that they do. Elena also gives out some of her relationship secrets and touches on ‘The Blue-Print’ of how to begin to build your own successful empire.

To keep up with Elena on all her social media just follow her @Elenacardone and to learn more about her book or purchase her book go to grantcardone.com!