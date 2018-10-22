Dean’s Night Out at Paramount Theatre & The Wizard of Oz

Posted 12:01 AM, October 22, 2018, by

Enter for your chance to join Dean Richards for a night out at Paramount Theatre (23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora) to see The Wizard of Oz on Sunday, November 18 at 5:30pm. Ten winners will each receive a pair of tickets to the show and a pre-show reception with Dean!