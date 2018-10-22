× Dancing With The Stars’ Joe Amabile and Jenna Johnson Talk Work Ethic, Bromance, Chicago Foods and MORE!

Frank Fontana is joined on the air with one of the fan favorite Dancing with the Stars’ pairs that has us watching every week to see all the quirky fun, hard work and dedication that goes into the dances each week. Fellow Chicagoan, Joe ‘Grocery Store Joe’ Amabile and his partner Jenna Johnson talked to Frank all about the struggles and successes they have gone through throughout the season thus far. Jenna talks about Joe’s bromance with her fiancé and Dancing with the Stars competition, Val Chmerkovskiy. Joe spills the beans to Frank about his go-to Chicago restaurants and how after the DWTS he wants to focus on his food youtube channel he creates with his girlfriend and fellow Bachelor in Paradise co-star, Kendall Long.

Don’t forget to Vote for Joe and Jenna each week to make Frank’s prediction come true!