× Dance with Mweyne Foundation Happening in Chicago Led By Betina Gozo

Tonight on the show! We welcome Nike Master Trainer Betina Gozo who is leading the charge with the Dance with Mweyne Foundation event happening at Lakewood Chicago on Oct 23rd.

Love the show or want to reach out to Patti or Andrea? FACEBOOK | TWITTER | WGN SHOW PAGE | ITunes

Or reach out to Producer Michael Heidemann for guest info and inquires: TWITTER