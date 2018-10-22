× Dance with Mweyne Foundation Happening in Chicago, Child Serv, The Shops at Merz, Diaz Case Law and The Troubles with Property Tax | Full Show (Oct 22nd)

Tonight on the show! We welcome Dan Kotowski of Chicago Serv who has a great event coming up to raise money for the organization. Then, from Diaz Case Law we welcome lawyer Gina Diaz to give us some insight into legal issues surrounding divorce and more. And we’re elated to bring Nike Master Trainer Betina Gozo who is leading the charge with the Dance with Mweyne Foundation event happening at Lakewood Chicago on Oct 23rd. And to discuss property tax we bring on State Representative Robert F. Martwick and Steve Andersson. The Shops at Merz president Anthony Qaiyum also joins us to talk about high end independent fragrances beauty and men’s grooming.

