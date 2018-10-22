× Celebrate America’s National Mammal on National Bison Day

Hundreds of years ago, millions of bison roamed North America. Today, a 20-year experimental conservation bison herd roams the Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie in Wilmington. The goal is to see if the bison grazing patterns encourage the return of native Illinois prairie plants and animals. To celebrate America’s National Mammal, November 3rd is National Bison Day, with Midewin featuring events ranging from hikes to a bison chip throwing contest. For more information, visit fs.usda.gov/midewin.

Here’s WGN Radio’s Kim Gordon with more details on this Wintrust Neighborhood News story:

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3558952/neighborhood-news-bison-crawl_2018-10-22-000152.64kmono.mp3