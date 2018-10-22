CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 10: Ondrej Palat #18 of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Jonathan Toews #19 of the Chicago Blackhawks pursue the puck during Game Four of the 2015 NHL Stanley Cup Final at the United Center on June 10, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
Blackhawks Crazy: 7 Games in 11 Days
CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 10: Ondrej Palat #18 of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Jonathan Toews #19 of the Chicago Blackhawks pursue the puck during Game Four of the 2015 NHL Stanley Cup Final at the United Center on June 10, 2015 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
With the Blackhawks in the middle of a busy early stretch of schedule, Chris Boden and Scott King examine the good and…not so good…as they play 7 games in 11 days. We know Corey Crawford is back and very good, but an opposing coach includes him among the all-time greats. We also hear the captain’s frustration after Sunday night’s loss to Tampa Bay. Later on, Scott provides the latest chapter in The King Family Story.