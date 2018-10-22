× Blackhawks Crazy: 7 Games in 11 Days

With the Blackhawks in the middle of a busy early stretch of schedule, Chris Boden and Scott King examine the good and…not so good…as they play 7 games in 11 days. We know Corey Crawford is back and very good, but an opposing coach includes him among the all-time greats. We also hear the captain’s frustration after Sunday night’s loss to Tampa Bay. Later on, Scott provides the latest chapter in The King Family Story.

