× Bill and Wendy Full Show 10.22.18: Wow, that’s scary

Founder of Funny Since 1985 Productions Michael Alexander joins us in the studio to discuss his documentary, “Laugh Till You’re Winded” on Chicago stand-up comedy. Plus, the beloved Chicago Tribune columnist, Eric Zorn stops by to talk about the dreaded vehicle mileage tax. Bill and Wendy discuss awkward wedding moments, scary movies, the lottery, and much more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.