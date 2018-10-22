× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 10.22.18: Oh-Oh-Oh

Today on the bonus hour, Bill and Wendy talk about singer Paula Abdul. Abdul took a head-first tumble as she performed at the Hard Rock Live in Biloxi, Mississippi, on Saturday. They also discuss what happened to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell over the weekend. McConnell’s dinner was interrupted on Friday night when an angry customer went up to the table where McConnell and his wife, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, were eating at Havana Rumba restaurant in Louisville, Kentucky.



