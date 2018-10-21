× WGN Radio Theatre #328: The Great Gildersleeve, Under Arrest & The Weird Circle

Carl Amari is off and filling in for him is Mike Gastala. Mike and Lisa bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on October 20, 2018. First, a classic episode of the night is: “The Great Gildersleeve: The Haunted House” Starring: Hal Peary; (04-20-49). Next we have: “Under Arrest: The Spook of Sherwood Mansion” Starring: Joe DeSantis; (08-01-48). For our final episode of the night we have: “The Weird Circle: The House and the Brain” Starring: Arnold Moss; (09-05-43).

