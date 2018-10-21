× The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 10/21/18

On this edition of The Sunday Spin:

Rick Pearson talks to former state GOP chairman and Founder of Next Generation Strategies, Pat Brady, on the governor’s campaign and Republican Governor Bruce Rauner’s chances of re-election. Pat shares his opinion as to what factors he believes will heavily affect the election including property taxes, suburban voters, and the impact of Conservative voters.

Next, Rick is joined by Democratic State Rep. La Shawn Ford to discuss a new legislation he has proposed in efforts to make schools safer. La Shawn shares the background behind the bill and how the implementation of metal detectors could potentially increase safety in schools and other public spaces.

Then, Rick speaks with Brad Considine, Director of Strategic Initiatives for the Alliance to Prevent Legionnaire’s Disease, about the Quincy Veterans’ home and general water safety issues. Brad explains the history of the water system and the impact that has with allowing bacteria to cultivate at a crucial rate; the need for more resources and data backed by scientific research in order to completely fix the issues and prevent them from reoccurring; and much more.