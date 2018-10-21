× The Hamp & O’B Show with Koz (10/21/18): Full Bears vs. Patriots Postgame Reaction

Dam Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich and Glen Kozlowski along with Mark Carman and Super Bowl-winning defensive lineman Jason Buck break down the Bears’ 38-31 loss to the New England Patriots. The Bears fall to 3-3 on the year after an outing where Mitchell Trubisky was great with his feet, but struggled again with accuracy in the air. Next week, a Sunday afternoon tilt with the Jets at Soldier Field.