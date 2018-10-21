× The Alliance to Prevent Legionnaire’s Disease is making strides to prevent breakouts from occuring similar to that of the Quincy Veterans’ home

Rick Pearson speaks with Brad Considine, Director of Strategic Initiatives for the Alliance to Prevent Legionnaire’s Disease, about the Quincy Veterans’ home and general water safety issues. Brad explains the history of the water system and the impact that has with allowing bacteria to cultivate at a crucial rate; the need for more resources and data backed by scientific research in order to completely fix the issues and prevent them from reoccurring; and much more.