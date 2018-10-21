× Steve Dale’s Pet World 10/21/2018 | Pet Gotcha Day!

Steve Dale is joined in-studio by Crystal Broccardo of Pet Gotcha Day, accompanied by Batman and Wolverine, to discuss Pet Gotcha Day! with Heroes to the Rescue! The Pet Gotcha Day Foundation is a non-profit aiming to ensure that no pet is left-behind, regardless of age or being seen as “at risk”.

Pet Gotcha Day! will be held November 3rd and will be a day filled with infamous superheroes, adoptable animals, and more. Tickets can be purchased HERE!

Learn more at www.stevedale.tv