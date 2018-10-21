× National baseball scribe Rob Neyer: “My expectation is that we’re going to see an explosion” of bullpenning next year

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz talk with national baseball writer Rob Neyer, who discusses his new book Power Ball: Anatomy of a Modern Baseball Game, which explores the issues facing the modern game through the framework of one tilt between the Astros and A’s. He also talks about the history of the defensive shift (and why it’s pointless to try and ban it), the benefits and pitfalls of “bullpenning” and more.