LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 17: Joakim Soria #48 of the Milwaukee Brewers is taken out of the game by manager Craig Counsell #30 during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game Five of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on October 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
National baseball scribe Rob Neyer: “My expectation is that we’re going to see an explosion” of bullpenning next year
Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz talk with national baseball writer Rob Neyer, who discusses his new book Power Ball: Anatomy of a Modern Baseball Game, which explores the issues facing the modern game through the framework of one tilt between the Astros and A’s. He also talks about the history of the defensive shift (and why it’s pointless to try and ban it), the benefits and pitfalls of “bullpenning” and more.