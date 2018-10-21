PHOTO: A digital billboard along I-90/94 highway in Chicago, displays the estimated Mega Millions jackpot, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. Friday's jackpot has soared to $1 billion, the second-largest prize in U. S. lottery history. (Nam Y. Huh / AP)
Mega Millions Enters Uncharted Territory with Record-Breaking $1.6 Billion Jackpot
PHOTO: A digital billboard along I-90/94 highway in Chicago, displays the estimated Mega Millions jackpot, Friday, Oct. 19, 2018. Friday's jackpot has soared to $1 billion, the second-largest prize in U. S. lottery history. (Nam Y. Huh / AP)
Dave, Roger and Curtis talk about the potential $1.6 billion dollar jackpot, the statistics and history behind the game and what you’re chances are to win.