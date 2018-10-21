× Malory Scordato from Eataly Chicago talks new dining experience, Biata

Malory Scordato, General Manager of Restaurants for Eataly Chicago, is in-studio with Pete and Jane to talk about the new restaurant inside Eataly called Biata.

Inspired by the ski lodges of the Italian Alps, Biata offers food and drink perfect for the chilly Chicago diner.

Pete, Jane and the gang sample some of the delicious new dishes available at Biata and talk about how the new restaurant will enhance the Eataly experience.

For more details and reservations, visit eataly.com.