Live blog: Bears vs. Patriots

Posted 11:40 AM, October 21, 2018, by and

We’re live blogging the Chicago Bears vs. New England Patriots.

Curtis Koch October 21, 20181:44 PM

OOF.. That ain’t good.

dlongwgnam October 21, 20181:44 PM

Curtis Koch October 21, 20181:43 PM

Well at least it’s still better than last weeks first half

dlongwgnam October 21, 20181:42 PM

“That play makes no sense at all”: the perfect way to sum up the first half

Curtis Koch October 21, 20181:41 PM

That was pointless..

Curtis Koch October 21, 20181:39 PM

Not a fan of these announcers

dlongwgnam October 21, 20181:38 PM

“Cody Parker” count: 1

Curtis Koch October 21, 20181:33 PM

Damn. That’s a tough break. 

Curtis Koch October 21, 20181:32 PM

Through the hands of Cohen. Bears go to 3 and out.. AGAIN…

Curtis Koch October 21, 20181:29 PM

Hoge brings up a good point. Mack hasn’t seemed much of a factor today

Curtis Koch October 21, 20181:29 PM

Curtis Koch October 21, 20181:27 PM

Well if theres one thing that’s worked.. It’s the QB Rush!

dlongwgnam October 21, 20181:27 PM

Simms drops one of the only accurate throws of the afternoon…

dlongwgnam October 21, 20181:25 PM

CBS keeps playing the same music cue over and over again. It played on the Soldier Field PA and it’s in our Blackhawks liners

dlongwgnam October 21, 20181:23 PM

White on an island

Curtis Koch October 21, 20181:23 PM

Well, Patriots retake the lead. Wide open too

dlongwgnam October 21, 20181:20 PM

Man Gordon using that size advantage over Fuller

Curtis Koch October 21, 20181:20 PM

Nice catch by Josh Gordon!

Curtis Koch October 21, 20181:19 PM

Now New England goes for it on 4th.. 

Curtis Koch October 21, 20181:13 PM

I know right! I was literally just thinking, “what kind of commentary is that?”

dlongwgnam October 21, 20181:12 PM

“That type of pass will help his confidence…” Yeah a 4-yard dink underneath  would make me feel like a QB too

dlongwgnam October 21, 20181:05 PM

#BearsSpecialTeams

Curtis Koch October 21, 20181:05 PM

Well…. That sucks….

Curtis Koch October 21, 20181:01 PM

Jordan Howard gets in the end zone for the second time this year! 

dlongwgnam October 21, 20181:01 PM

Or hop on the J Train, finally

dlongwgnam October 21, 20181:00 PM

Pats are trying to gift the Bears some points here.  Just one accurate throw is all I’m asking for

Curtis Koch October 21, 20181:00 PM

WOW! That was lucky. 

dlongwgnam October 21, 201812:58 PM

WILLY WONKA BABY

Curtis Koch October 21, 201812:58 PM

Sony Michel has a knee injury. Meanwhile Chase Daniels is in on this play.

dlongwgnam October 21, 201812:58 PM

Let’s see if these guys can get out of their own way and get 7

Curtis Koch October 21, 201812:57 PM

Now for the sake of my fantasy team give it to Cohen

Curtis Koch October 21, 201812:57 PM

Big holding call! That’ll help!

Curtis Koch October 21, 201812:56 PM

Hahahaha! That pass was really close for Miller to haul that in. 

dlongwgnam October 21, 201812:55 PM

I guess Nagy got tired of getting called a wimp after last week

Curtis Koch October 21, 201812:53 PM

I don’t like the play call on that series. Now they’re going for it on 4th and 4.

Curtis Koch October 21, 201812:52 PM

Well after the fumble the Bears are facing 3rd and 8. 

dlongwgnam October 21, 201812:47 PM

Bilal Nichols was the only HL on that opening Pats drive, now a big play here…

Curtis Koch October 21, 201812:47 PM

That’s a fumble! 

dlongwgnam October 21, 201812:46 PM

Not that low, it’s PPR scoring, so you can find some value in depth

Curtis Koch October 21, 201812:44 PM

Oh man! 14 team league?! I bet drafting is tough.. Lots of low scores?

dlongwgnam October 21, 201812:43 PM

To answer your other question though yeah, I’ll play some fantasy every year.  I’m pretty overmatched in a 14 team league with 3 keepers though.  Drafting is tough

dlongwgnam October 21, 201812:41 PM

Yeah man he’s really been able to create on broken plays (or one’s he didn’t see) today

Curtis Koch October 21, 201812:39 PM

I’ll take it! Bears up 10-7!

Curtis Koch October 21, 201812:39 PM

Wow what looked like a disaster turned into a touchdown! 

Curtis Koch October 21, 201812:38 PM

You into fantasy football at all Dan?

dlongwgnam October 21, 201812:37 PM

Alright so food run = points and a huge turnover

Curtis Koch October 21, 201812:36 PM

My fantasy team would REALLY appreciate it if Cohen scores here.

Curtis Koch October 21, 201812:36 PM

Bears have a chance to take the lead here. 

Curtis Koch October 21, 201812:35 PM

WOW! What a break!!

Curtis Koch October 21, 201812:31 PM

Oh I believe it!! I wish I had a more hearty game time meal! If this gets really bad you can take some hard stuff from Roe Conn’s office! 

dlongwgnam October 21, 201812:31 PM

I think Pete and Jane have some bubbly around here somewhere actually

dlongwgnam October 21, 201812:30 PM

Curtis you can’t understate how much the game time meal enhances the whole experience

Curtis Koch October 21, 201812:30 PM

Shall we pop the champagne?! 

dlongwgnam October 21, 201812:30 PM

12:29 pm CT, there has been a completed pass for the home team

Curtis Koch October 21, 201812:29 PM

Ohhh that sounds good! I just had some left over pasta as my game time meal. 

dlongwgnam October 21, 201812:28 PM

Meanwhile it’s meatball time here at WGN.  Big shoutout to Bartolini’s in Midlothian

dlongwgnam October 21, 201812:24 PM

Big stop there

Curtis Koch October 21, 201812:23 PM

Nice job on Fuller to bat that away from Edelman to bring up 4th down!

Curtis Koch October 21, 201812:19 PM

I’m surprised they aren’t rushing more.. After converting that 3rd and 10 running the ball they could’ve made some advancements. Gives Brady the ball back

Curtis Koch October 21, 201812:17 PM

I’m here! Man and we’re already down 7-0.. 

dlongwgnam October 21, 201812:17 PM

MT 10 using his legs to convert a 3rd down, that’ll work though

dlongwgnam October 21, 201812:15 PM

Establish some semblance of a run game here, Mitch is not going to hang with Brady in a shootout.

dlongwgnam October 21, 201812:09 PM

And it’s Edelman with a short TD grab up the middle as the Pats strike first…Chris Hogan slow to get up

dlongwgnam October 21, 201812:04 PM

Also, Sony Michel

dlongwgnam October 21, 201811:59 AM

Meanwhile, Gronk and his Tide Pods are inactive.  Will be interesting to see how Bears secondary responds to getting carved up last week.  Edelman in particular is a dangerous match up for a unit that had problems wrapping guys up in MIA

dlongwgnam October 21, 201811:56 AM

dlongwgnam October 21, 201811:46 AM

Predictions for this afternoon: In the words of Matt Nagy, “Someone’s gotta win, someone’s gotta lose… unless you have a tie”

dlongwgnam October 21, 201811:45 AM

Test test… Dan Long here, good morning everybody

