Live blog: Bears vs. Patriots

We’re live blogging the Chicago Bears vs. New England Patriots.
Well at least it’s still better than last weeks first half
“That play makes no sense at all”: the perfect way to sum up the first half
That was pointless..
Not a fan of these announcers
“Cody Parker” count: 1
Damn. That’s a tough break.
Through the hands of Cohen. Bears go to 3 and out.. AGAIN…
Hoge brings up a good point. Mack hasn’t seemed much of a factor today
Well if theres one thing that’s worked.. It’s the QB Rush!
Simms drops one of the only accurate throws of the afternoon…
CBS keeps playing the same music cue over and over again. It played on the Soldier Field PA and it’s in our Blackhawks liners
White on an island
Well, Patriots retake the lead. Wide open too
Man Gordon using that size advantage over Fuller
Nice catch by Josh Gordon!
Now New England goes for it on 4th..
I know right! I was literally just thinking, “what kind of commentary is that?”
“That type of pass will help his confidence…” Yeah a 4-yard dink underneath would make me feel like a QB too
#BearsSpecialTeams
Well…. That sucks….
Jordan Howard gets in the end zone for the second time this year!
Or hop on the J Train, finally
Pats are trying to gift the Bears some points here. Just one accurate throw is all I’m asking for
WOW! That was lucky.
WILLY WONKA BABY
Sony Michel has a knee injury. Meanwhile Chase Daniels is in on this play.
Let’s see if these guys can get out of their own way and get 7
Now for the sake of my fantasy team give it to Cohen
Big holding call! That’ll help!
Hahahaha! That pass was really close for Miller to haul that in.
I guess Nagy got tired of getting called a wimp after last week
I don’t like the play call on that series. Now they’re going for it on 4th and 4.
Well after the fumble the Bears are facing 3rd and 8.
Bilal Nichols was the only HL on that opening Pats drive, now a big play here…
That’s a fumble!
Not that low, it’s PPR scoring, so you can find some value in depth
Oh man! 14 team league?! I bet drafting is tough.. Lots of low scores?
To answer your other question though yeah, I’ll play some fantasy every year. I’m pretty overmatched in a 14 team league with 3 keepers though. Drafting is tough
Yeah man he’s really been able to create on broken plays (or one’s he didn’t see) today
I’ll take it! Bears up 10-7!
Wow what looked like a disaster turned into a touchdown!
You into fantasy football at all Dan?
Alright so food run = points and a huge turnover
My fantasy team would REALLY appreciate it if Cohen scores here.
Bears have a chance to take the lead here.
WOW! What a break!!
Oh I believe it!! I wish I had a more hearty game time meal! If this gets really bad you can take some hard stuff from Roe Conn’s office!
I think Pete and Jane have some bubbly around here somewhere actually
Curtis you can’t understate how much the game time meal enhances the whole experience
Shall we pop the champagne?!
12:29 pm CT, there has been a completed pass for the home team
Ohhh that sounds good! I just had some left over pasta as my game time meal.
Meanwhile it’s meatball time here at WGN. Big shoutout to Bartolini’s in Midlothian
Big stop there
Nice job on Fuller to bat that away from Edelman to bring up 4th down!
I’m surprised they aren’t rushing more.. After converting that 3rd and 10 running the ball they could’ve made some advancements. Gives Brady the ball back
I’m here! Man and we’re already down 7-0..
MT 10 using his legs to convert a 3rd down, that’ll work though
Establish some semblance of a run game here, Mitch is not going to hang with Brady in a shootout.
And it’s Edelman with a short TD grab up the middle as the Pats strike first…Chris Hogan slow to get up
Also, Sony Michel
Meanwhile, Gronk and his Tide Pods are inactive. Will be interesting to see how Bears secondary responds to getting carved up last week. Edelman in particular is a dangerous match up for a unit that had problems wrapping guys up in MIA
Predictions for this afternoon: In the words of Matt Nagy, “Someone’s gotta win, someone’s gotta lose… unless you have a tie”
Test test… Dan Long here, good morning everybody
OOF.. That ain’t good.