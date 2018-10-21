× League of Legends Patch 8.21 & League News

League of Legends Patch 8.21 is a very short patch. Here is a break down of patch 8.21; along with other League of Legends news. (Note: some of these things may change before the actual release of the patch)

Buffs

Ezreal– Buffed

W: Essence Flux – damage increased to- 75/125/175/225/275

Ivern– Buffed

Move speed: 330

W: Brushmaker – Damage increased to – 30/37.5/45/52.6/60

E: Triggerseed – Shield value increased to – 85/120/155/190/225

Karma – Buffed

R: Focused Resolve Renewal – Root duration increased to – 1.4/1.55/1.7/1.85/2

Karthus– Buffed

W: Wall of Pain – Mana cost lowered to 70; cool down lowered to 15 seconds

R: Requiem – Mana cost lowered to 100 at all ranks

Zac – Buffed

Q: Stretching Strike – 40/55/70/85/100

Zoe – Buffed

Q: Paddle Star – Damage increased 7-50 per level 50/80/110/140/170 plus 60 Ability Power

Nerfs

Alistar – Nerfed

Health Lowered – 573.36

Aurelion Sol – Nerfed

Health lowered from – 510

Health Regen increased to 1.4

Irelia – Nerfed

Move Speed – 335

Items Changes

Edge of Night – Buffed

New Cost: 3000

Combine cost decreased to: 625

Essence Reaver – Buffed

New Cost: 3000

Combine cost decreased to: 250

The following skins will be released and they are all 1350 Riot Points

Trick or Treat Ekko

Count Kledula

Bewitching Janna

K/DA Ahri, Akali, Evelynn, and Kai’Sa

League of Legends News

100 Thieves Blacklash

Matthew Hagg A.K.A Nadeshot has been receiving a lot of criticism lately when it comes to 100 Thieves. One of the first complaints is that he doesn’t give interviews and there is no form of public communication. The next is not communicating why key decisions such as trading: Jungler Meteos with Flyquest for AnDa and choosing Rikara as ADC over Cody Sun. The final complaint which is a major one and that is the team is so focused on brand related elements and selling apparel instead of the success of the team.

Nike & Their First E-sport Endorsement

Uzi from Royale Never Give Up is the first Esports players to get an endorsements from Nike. Jian “Uzi” Zihao along with Chinese actor Bai Jingting and Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James are in campaigns together to promote LeBron’s documentary series: Shut up and Dribble. In this campaigns you will see Uzi wearing a Dribble and Carry shirt. Uzi is considered one of the most popular League of Legends players in the world.