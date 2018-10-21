League of Legends Patch 8.21 & League News
League of Legends Patch 8.21 is a very short patch. Here is a break down of patch 8.21; along with other League of Legends news. (Note: some of these things may change before the actual release of the patch)
Buffs
Ezreal– Buffed
W: Essence Flux – damage increased to- 75/125/175/225/275
Ivern– Buffed
Move speed: 330
W: Brushmaker – Damage increased to – 30/37.5/45/52.6/60
E: Triggerseed – Shield value increased to – 85/120/155/190/225
Karma – Buffed
R: Focused Resolve Renewal – Root duration increased to – 1.4/1.55/1.7/1.85/2
Karthus– Buffed
W: Wall of Pain – Mana cost lowered to 70; cool down lowered to 15 seconds
R: Requiem – Mana cost lowered to 100 at all ranks
Zac – Buffed
Q: Stretching Strike – 40/55/70/85/100
Zoe – Buffed
Q: Paddle Star – Damage increased 7-50 per level 50/80/110/140/170 plus 60 Ability Power
Nerfs
Alistar – Nerfed
Health Lowered – 573.36
Aurelion Sol – Nerfed
Health lowered from – 510
Health Regen increased to 1.4
Irelia – Nerfed
Move Speed – 335
Items Changes
Edge of Night – Buffed
New Cost: 3000
Combine cost decreased to: 625
Essence Reaver – Buffed
New Cost: 3000
Combine cost decreased to: 250
The following skins will be released and they are all 1350 Riot Points
Trick or Treat Ekko
Count Kledula
Bewitching Janna
K/DA Ahri, Akali, Evelynn, and Kai’Sa
League of Legends News
100 Thieves Blacklash
Matthew Hagg A.K.A Nadeshot has been receiving a lot of criticism lately when it comes to 100 Thieves. One of the first complaints is that he doesn’t give interviews and there is no form of public communication. The next is not communicating why key decisions such as trading: Jungler Meteos with Flyquest for AnDa and choosing Rikara as ADC over Cody Sun. The final complaint which is a major one and that is the team is so focused on brand related elements and selling apparel instead of the success of the team.
Nike & Their First E-sport Endorsement
Uzi from Royale Never Give Up is the first Esports players to get an endorsements from Nike. Jian “Uzi” Zihao along with Chinese actor Bai Jingting and Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James are in campaigns together to promote LeBron’s documentary series: Shut up and Dribble. In this campaigns you will see Uzi wearing a Dribble and Carry shirt. Uzi is considered one of the most popular League of Legends players in the world.
