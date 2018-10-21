× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 184: Bears-Patriots Postgame Show

The Bears were able to hang with one of the best teams in the league, but came up short in a 38-31 loss to the New England Patriots Sunday afternoon. Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns breakdown the game from Soldier Field. They discuss the performance of Mitchell Trubisky, coach Matt Nagy’s decision-making, and the poor special teams play. They also listen and react to postgame comments from Coach Nagy and tight end, Ben Braunecker.

