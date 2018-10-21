× Exploring Haunted Chicago with Ghostlorist Ursula Bielski: The Congress Hotel, ‘Resurrection Mary’, Bachelor’s Grove Cemetery, Joliet Correctional Center

A longstanding WGN Radio Halloween tradition is to explore the Chicagoland hauntings of Bachelor’s Grove Cemetery, Archer Avenue, Resurrection Mary, The Willowbrook Ballroom. The Congress Hotel and more. To share the lore and paranormal happenings, Dave Plier welcomes Ghostlorist Ursula Bielski. You can find more information on Ursula’s tours at chicagohauntings.com and joliethauntings.com.