Chris Getz on open communication with Eloy, top prospects : "If these guys have any questions, we provide answers for them"

White Sox Director of Player Development Chris Getz joins Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz for a conversation on the big picture for all of the organization’s top prospects as we head into the heart of Fall League play. They discuss the Luis Robert’s health, the balance of effectively communicating with a guy like Eloy Jimenez, who might feel like he’s ready for the big leagues but is on a different timeline than the club, the mental maturity of Dylan Cease and Dane Dunning, where Nick Madrigal profiles defensively, and more.