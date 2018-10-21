× Hazy New England IPA, Belgian Tripel, and Rauchbier beer reviews on “At the Breweries” (web-exclusive podcast)

John Carruthers of Revolution Brewing and Jesse Valenciana of Goose Island Brewery join Brian and Cody in-studio to review a selection of hazy New England IPAs, Belgian Tripels, and Rauchbiers.

To kick off the show, Jesse and John recap the Great American Beer Festival in Colorado, the premiere competition for American brewers. They give props to various breweries, including a number of Chicago-based beer makers for “cleaning up” at the event.

During their discussion, John and Jesse also laud the extensive beer selections at Hopleaf Bar in Andersonville, Map Room in Bucktown, and The Bad Apple in North Center. Jeff Carlin, Roe Conn’s producer, also joins the podcast to round out the crew’s beer and bar reviews.

The crew reviews a variety of hazy New England IPAs, Belgian Tripels, and Rauchbiers, and tell you the best beers to buy for your Oktoberfest celebration (or any time of year) — featuring beers from Chicagoland and beyond! Plus, you’ll learn the best way to taste a new beer, and get some suggestions on what food to pair each brew with.

They wrap up the show with a brief discussion on pumpkin beers, where their flavor actually comes from, and why leaving a pumpkin beer in your cupboards for a year won’t actually do anything to change its flavor.