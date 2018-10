× Bears expert Lou Canellis talks new restaurant, Avli Taverna

Not just a great sportscaster, Lou Canellis is also a talented restauranteur!

Lou joins Pete and Jane to talk about his new dining endeavor, Avli Taverna, and his passion for contemporary Greek dining. Avli Taverna will offer Greek wine and coffee as well as homemade baked goods and so much more.

Keep an eye out for Avili Taverna’s opening day soon!